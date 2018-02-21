Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that the Dodgers "expect Logan (Forsythe) to get the lion's share of the at-bats," following the team's re-signing of veteran second baseman Chase Utley, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Forsythe had a disappointing first season with the Dodgers in 2017, posting a .224/.351/.327 slash line with six home runs in 439 plate appearances. Utley is likely to serve as a matchup-dependent starter and bench option, and Forsythe will need to improve upon his paltry .190/.315/.262 slash line against right-handed pitching from last season if he is going to remain atop the depth chart at second base in 2018, although the 31-year-old's ability and versatility in the field may garner him some additional time to turn things around should he have a slow start to the season.