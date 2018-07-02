Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed prior to Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rockies that he views Max Muncy as the club's primarily second baseman, with Forsythe expected to see most of his starts at the position against left-handed pitching moving forward, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

With all of the Dodgers' key regulars now back to full strength, Roberts has favored Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner at the corner-infield spots, the two positions Muncy has played most frequently this season. Since Muncy has made a claim to a full-time role with a stellar 1.024 OPS on the season, the Dodgers have elected to clear room in the lineup for him at the keystone, despite his lack of defensive polish at the position. Forsythe's superior fielding isn't enough to make up the sizable deficit between his and Muncy's offensive performances, as the former's OPS checks in at just .557 after he struck out as pinch hitter in his lone at-bat Sunday. In light of his immense struggles this season in addition to the impending downturn in playing time, Forsythe may be tough to justify rostering at this point, even in shallower NL-only settings.