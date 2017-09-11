Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Gets breather Monday
Forsythe is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Forsythe has struggled at the plate to kick off September -- collecting just five hits in 26 at-bats (.192) -- so he'll get the day off as Chase Utley takes over at the keystone.
More News
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Homers in loss•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Hits fourth homer Friday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Takes seat Monday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Records second stolen base Thursday•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...