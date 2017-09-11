Play

Forsythe is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Forsythe has struggled at the plate to kick off September -- collecting just five hits in 26 at-bats (.192) -- so he'll get the day off as Chase Utley takes over at the keystone.

