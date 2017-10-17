Forsythe is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Forsythe is hitting just .190/.315/.262 in 237 at-bats against right-handed pitchers this season, so he'll get the day off with righty Kyle Hendricks throwing for the Cubs. In his stead, Chase Utley will start at second base and bat sixth.