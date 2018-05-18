Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Heads to bench Friday
Forsythe is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Nationals.
Forsythe has yet to play in back-to-back games since returning from his shoulder injury. Chase Utley will again start at second base.
