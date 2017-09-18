Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Heads to bench Monday
Forsythe is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Forsythe will head to the bench as Chase Utley draws the start at second base in his return to Citizens Bank Park. The 30-year-old is hitting just .205/.311/.359 in 39 at-bats in September.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...