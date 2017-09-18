Play

Forsythe is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Forsythe will head to the bench as Chase Utley draws the start at second base in his return to Citizens Bank Park. The 30-year-old is hitting just .205/.311/.359 in 39 at-bats in September.

