Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Heads to bench Sunday
Forsythe is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Forsythe has yet to collect his first hit of the season, as he's gone 0-for-10 at the plate with three strikeouts over the Dodgers' first three outings. He'll take a seat Sunday while the team deploys Enrique Hernandez at second base.
More News
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Could fill in at third base•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Sidelined due to illness•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Expects to earn majority of at-bats at second base•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Has team option picked up•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of Game 2 lineup•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...