Forsythe is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Forsythe has yet to collect his first hit of the season, as he's gone 0-for-10 at the plate with three strikeouts over the Dodgers' first three outings. He'll take a seat Sunday while the team deploys Enrique Hernandez at second base.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories