Forsythe is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Despite reaching base safely in all six games he's started this month, Forsythe will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off. Chase Utley is set to start at the keystone in his stead, batting sixth.

