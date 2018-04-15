Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Hits DL with shoulder inflammation
Forsythe was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Forsythe exited Saturday's game early due to shoulder discomfort. He underwent additional testing and has now been officially diagnosed with shoulder inflammation that will force him to spend some time on the DL. Chase Utley should be the main beneficiary of additional playing time in Forsythe's absence. Infielder Breyvic Valera was also recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to serve as infield depth. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Forsythe isn't dealing with any structural damage and should be ready to return as soon as hit 10-day stint is up, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
More News
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Ticketed for MRI•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Could fill in at third base•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...