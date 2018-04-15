Forsythe was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Forsythe exited Saturday's game early due to shoulder discomfort. He underwent additional testing and has now been officially diagnosed with shoulder inflammation that will force him to spend some time on the DL. Chase Utley should be the main beneficiary of additional playing time in Forsythe's absence. Infielder Breyvic Valera was also recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to serve as infield depth. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Forsythe isn't dealing with any structural damage and should be ready to return as soon as hit 10-day stint is up, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.