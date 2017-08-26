Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Hits fourth homer Friday
Forsythe went 1-for-3 with a home run and a steal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.
It was just Forsythe's fourth long ball of the season and his first since July 6. The 30-year-old has failed to replicate last year's 20-homer output and his disappointing .241/.370/.335 slash line has been sore sight in an otherwise dominating Dodger lineup. Forsythe will have to turn things around quickly or run the risk of losing at-bats once Cody Bellinger (ankle) makes his return from the disabled list.
More News
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Takes seat Monday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Records second stolen base Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...