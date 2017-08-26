Forsythe went 1-for-3 with a home run and a steal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.

It was just Forsythe's fourth long ball of the season and his first since July 6. The 30-year-old has failed to replicate last year's 20-homer output and his disappointing .241/.370/.335 slash line has been sore sight in an otherwise dominating Dodger lineup. Forsythe will have to turn things around quickly or run the risk of losing at-bats once Cody Bellinger (ankle) makes his return from the disabled list.