Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts indicated Tuesday that Forsythe (shoulder) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forsythe had his throwing program pushed back multiple times since going on the disabled list April 15 with right shoulder inflammation, but now appears to be making progress. Assuming the 31-year-old can avoid any setbacks, a return sometime during next week's homestand against the Diamondbacks and Reds seems possible.