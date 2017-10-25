Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of Game 2 lineup
Forsythe is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday.
With the Astros calling upon Justin Verlander, Forsythe will take a seat on the bench as Chase Utley draws the start at the keystone. During Tuesday's Game 1 win, Forsythe went 0-for-2 with a walk.
