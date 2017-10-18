Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of lineup for Game 4
Forsythe is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Wednesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Forsythe, who is hitting just .190/.315/.262 against same-handed pitching this season, will head to the bench for a second straight game with another righty (Jake Arrieta) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Chase Utley will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
