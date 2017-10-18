Forsythe is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Wednesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forsythe, who is hitting just .190/.315/.262 against same-handed pitching this season, will head to the bench for a second straight game with another righty (Jake Arrieta) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Chase Utley will start at the keystone and bat eighth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast