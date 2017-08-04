Forsythe is not in Friday's lineup against the Mets, JP Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Forsythe receives a standard day off after starting the past seven games, going 4-for-24 with two RBI and nine strikeouts during that span. While he spends the night on the bench to clear his head, Chase Utley draws the start at second base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast