Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of lineup Friday
Forsythe is not in Friday's lineup against the Mets, JP Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
Forsythe receives a standard day off after starting the past seven games, going 4-for-24 with two RBI and nine strikeouts during that span. While he spends the night on the bench to clear his head, Chase Utley draws the start at second base.
More News
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Contributes in win Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Fills up stat sheet Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...