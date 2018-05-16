Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of lineup Wednesday
Forsythe is not in the Dodgers' lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Forsythe won't play on back-to-back days immediately after returning from a shoulder injury. Chase Utley will get the start at second base in his place.
