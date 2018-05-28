Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of Monday's lineup
Forsythe is out of Monday's lineup against the Phillies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
He is hitting .235/.278/.324 with zero home runs in 34 at-bats over his last 10 games, starting the last five for the Dodgers. Chase Utley is starting at second base and hitting seventh.
