Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Positioned on bench Sunday
Forsythe is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Forsythe's subpar season churns on, as the veteran second baseman is hitting just .231 during the month of August and has lowered his season average to .236. He'll get the day off with Chase Utley manning the keystone and batting fifth in his absence.
