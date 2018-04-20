Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Return to throwing Saturday?
Forsythe (shoulder) may resume throwing Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Forsythe was placed on the disabled list on April 15, but it seems like the brief time off has already helped his ailing shoulder heal. It's unclear how far away he is from a full return, though his status following Saturday's throwing session should shed some light on the situation.
