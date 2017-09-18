Forsythe started and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Nationals.

Forsythe rode the pine over the Dodgers' last two games, giving way to Chase Utley's hotter bat. Sunday's start against a right-hander was noteworthy because it put off what appeared to be a developing platoon situation at the keystone -- at least for now. Forsythe's recent reduction in playing time was a direct result of his underwhelming .228/.359/.325 slash line through 107 games this season. The 30-year-old will have to begin producing at the plate, lest he be phased out of the Dodgers' starting lineup as they prepare for a postseason run.