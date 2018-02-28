Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Sidelined due to illness
Forsythe was taken off the the team's travel roster Wednesday due to an illness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Forsythe joined the lengthy list of Dodgers who were affected by a virus that is going around through the camp. Tim Locastro will get the nod at the keystone against the Padres in his stead.
