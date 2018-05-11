Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Starting rehab assignment over weekend
Forsythe (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment over the weekend, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Both Forsythe and Justin Turner (wrist) are ready to start rehab assignments over the weekend, which means the infield is close to being back to full strength minus Corey Seager. Forsythe's impending return will lessen the need for Chase Utley to see regular playing time at second base. That said, Forsythe's nearly month-long absence means that he'll likely need a few rehab games before being activated.
