Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Takes seat for Game 3
Forsythe is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Forsythe is just 2-for-12 (.167) in his career against Zack Greinke, so he'll give way to Chase Utley at second base after starting the previous two games.
