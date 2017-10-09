Play

Forsythe is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Forsythe is just 2-for-12 (.167) in his career against Zack Greinke, so he'll give way to Chase Utley at second base after starting the previous two games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast