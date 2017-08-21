Play

Forsythe is not in the lineup Monday against the Pirates, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Forsythe is 0-for-7 over his last two games, so he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting five straight games at the keystone. Chase Utley will take over for him at second base for the contest, batting eighth.

