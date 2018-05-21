Forsythe is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forsythe, who is hitting just .190/.250/.302 through 17 games this season, will take a seat on the bench for Monday's series opener after starting three of the past four games. Chase Utley will pick up the start at the keystone and hit eighth in his stead.

