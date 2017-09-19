Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Takes seat Tuesday
Forsythe is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Forsythe is hitting just .200/.304/.350 in 16 games this month, so he'll head to the bench for a second straight game as Chase Utley draws another start at the keystone in his place. He's now sat twice in a row against right-handed pitchers, which suggests he's settling back into the weaker side of a platoon with Utley.
