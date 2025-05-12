Trivino signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Sunday.

After electing free agency Friday upon being dropped from the Giants' 40-man roster, Trivino quickly found a home with another NL West organization. He reported to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he'll look to string together some quality relief appearances with the hope of eventually earning a look in the Dodgers bullpen. Trivino made 11 appearances for the Giants prior to being designated for assignment earlier this month, pitching to a 5.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in 12.1 innings.