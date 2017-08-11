Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Activated off paternity list
Avilan was activated off the paternity list, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Avilan returns to the Dodgers after missing time while on the paternity list. He returns to the bullpen, where he has pitched 32 innings this season with 39 strikeouts and a 3.09 ERA.
