Dodgers' Luis Avilan: No setbacks in sim game
Avilan (shoulder) reported that his Wednesday simulated game went well and that he's ready to return to the field, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Avilan -- who threw 20 pitches in his simulated outing -- cleared the final hurdle in his shoulder rehabilitation program and is ready to rejoin the Dodgers' active roster. He'll likely be added to the team's NLCS roster prior to Saturday's Game 1 matchup against the Cubs or Nationals.
More News
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Set for simulated game Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: To face live hitters Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Unavailable for NLDS•
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Continues second-half dominance•
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Activated off paternity list•
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Placed on paternity list•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...