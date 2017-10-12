Avilan (shoulder) reported that his Wednesday simulated game went well and that he's ready to return to the field, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Avilan -- who threw 20 pitches in his simulated outing -- cleared the final hurdle in his shoulder rehabilitation program and is ready to rejoin the Dodgers' active roster. He'll likely be added to the team's NLCS roster prior to Saturday's Game 1 matchup against the Cubs or Nationals.