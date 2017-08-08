Avilan was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday.

He will be out for at least one game, and no more than the next three games. Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A to take his place in the bullpen. Avilan has a 3.09 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB in 32 innings as a lefty specialist this year.

