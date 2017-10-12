Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Set for simulated game Wednesday
Avilan (shoulder) is expected to throw a simulated game Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Avilan missed the NLDS because of a sore shoulder, but if he's able to get through Wednesday's simulated outing with no issues, he could be added to the Dodgers' roster for the NLCS. The 28-year-old owns a 2.93 ERA and 52:22 K:BB through 46 innings of relief this season.
