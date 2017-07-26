Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Strikes out side for 11th hold
Avilan notched his 11th hold by striking out the side in the sixth inning against Minnesota on Tuesday.
While his 1.38 WHIP remains a concerning mark, Avilan has suffered from bad BABIP luck and has generally been a valued part of the Dodgers' bullpen. He's delivered seven straight scoreless appearances, posting a 10:1 K:BB over 6.1 innings in that span.
