Avilan notched his 11th hold by striking out the side in the sixth inning against Minnesota on Tuesday.

While his 1.38 WHIP remains a concerning mark, Avilan has suffered from bad BABIP luck and has generally been a valued part of the Dodgers' bullpen. He's delivered seven straight scoreless appearances, posting a 10:1 K:BB over 6.1 innings in that span.

