Dodgers' Luis Avilan: To face live hitters Thursday
Avilan (shoulder) is expected to face live hitters Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Avilan fired a successful bullpen session Tuesday and is set to throw again two days later. He's already been ruled out for the NLDS, but he could possibly return next week if the Dodgers advance to the NLCS.
