Play

Avilan will be unavailable for the NLDS as he's dealing with a sore shoulder, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This is the first news of Avilan dealing with any sort of injury, though it may explain why the reliever hasn't pitched since Sept. 21. If the Dodgers make it past the NLDS, he may be able to rejoin the bullpen in the NLCS series.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast