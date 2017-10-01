Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Unavailable for NLDS
Avilan will be unavailable for the NLDS as he's dealing with a sore shoulder, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
This is the first news of Avilan dealing with any sort of injury, though it may explain why the reliever hasn't pitched since Sept. 21. If the Dodgers make it past the NLDS, he may be able to rejoin the bullpen in the NLCS series.
More News
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Continues second-half dominance•
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Activated off paternity list•
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Placed on paternity list•
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Strikes out side for 11th hold•
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Picks up eighth hold•
-
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Returns from injury Friday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...