The Dodgers designated Garcia for assignment Sunday.

With the Dodgers needing to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Edgardo Henriquez's (foot) return from the 60-day injured list, Garcia ended up being the casualty. Garcia had just returned from a month-long stint on the IL of his own due to an adductor strain, and after tossing a clean inning in Friday's 5-4 win over Kansas City, he unraveled during his appearance in Saturday's 9-5 loss, retiring just one batter while allowing three earned runs on four hits. The 38-year-old righty will now be exposed to waivers as a result of being DFA'd, but it's unclear how much interest he'll attract after pitching to a 5.27 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 24:16 K:BB over 27.1 innings in the majors this season.