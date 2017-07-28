Dodgers' Luke Farrell: Dealt to Dodgers
Farrell was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations Friday.
Farrell was designated for assignment by the Royals on Monday, but the Dodgers saw enough in him to buy low for his services. The 26-year-old struggled mightily in his lone MLB start this season, although he did produce a 4.07 ERA and a 94:33 K:BB in 97.1 innings (16 starts) for the Royals' Triple-A affiliate.
