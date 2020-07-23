site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Luke Raley: Not part of Opening Day roster
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
6:09 pm ET 1 min read
Raley did not make the Dodgers' active 30-man roster.
Though he's part of the team's 40-man roster, Raley was never expected to compete for an active roster spot this season. The 25-year-old will head to the team's alternate training site where he'll continue to be developed after a strong showing in his first stint at the Triple-A level last season.
