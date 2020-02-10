Dodgers' Luke Raley: Returns to Dodgers
The Twins have agreed on a deal to send Brusdar Graterol, Raley, and the 67th pick in the 2020 draft in exchange for Kenta Maeda and cash, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Raley spent the majority of his 2019 season with Triple-A Rochester, hitting .302/.362/.516 with seven home runs, 28 runs scored and 21 RBI in 138 plate appearances. The 25-year-old was drafted by the Dodgers in 2016, and traded to the Twins as a part of the Brian Dozier deal in 2018. Raley returns to Los Angeles as an outfield prospect with big-time left-handed power.
