Dodgers' Luken Baker: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers outrighted Baker to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. Baker has slashed .206/.317/.338 over parts of three seasons at the big-league level.
More News
-
Dodgers' Luken Baker: Bumped from 40-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Luken Baker: Goes to Dodgers via waivers•
-
Cardinals' Luken Baker: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Luken Baker: Hitting third versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Luken Baker: Showing increased bat speed•
-
Cardinals' Luken Baker: Team rejected overseas overtures•