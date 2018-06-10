Dodgers' Manny Banuelos: Could start Tuesday for big club
Banuelos isn't listed as a probable starter at Triple-A Oklahoma City for what would have been his next scheduled turn Wednesday, suggesting he could be promoted to the Dodgers for a spot start Tuesday against the Rangers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The Dodgers expect to get Kenta Maeda (hip) back from the disabled list as soon as Wednesday, but the team is at a shortage of options for Tuesday with all of Clayton Kershaw (back), Rich Hill (finger), Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin), Dennis Santana (shoulder) and Julio Urias (Shoulder) on the DL. If the Dodgers elect not to treat Tuesday as a bullpen game or bypass long relievers Daniel Corcino and Brock Stewart for spot starts, Banuelos would be one of the few advanced starting pitchers in the organization available on regular rest. The 27-year-old has posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 71 strikeouts over 60 innings for Oklahoma City this season and has prior MLB experience, though his last appearance in the big leagues came in September 2015.
