Dodgers' Manny Machado: Awaiting X-ray results, expects to play Monday
Contrary to an earlier report, the results of Machado's (wrist) X-rays are not yet known, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
While the test results remain unknown, Machado said he wasn't hit directly on the bone and still expects to play against the Cardinals on Monday, though that will likely depend on how he feels come leading up to the series opener. Chris Taylor would seemingly cover shortstop if Machado is forced to miss any time.
