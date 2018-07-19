Dodgers' Manny Machado: To play shortstop and third base
Machado will play both shortstop and third base for the Dodgers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers' regular shortstop, Chris Taylor, can play multiple positions, so Machado could easily bump him to second base or the outfield. Third baseman Justin Turner hasn't started anywhere but third base since 2015, though the Dodgers won't mind giving his 33-year-old legs regular rest, and there's a chance he could play first base occasionally. Machado has been exclusively a shortstop this season after being exclusively a third baseman last year. It appears as if he'll enter next season with eligibility at both positions in most formats, a small boost to his value in dynasty leagues.
