Machado will be sent to the Dodgers after the team reached a deal with Baltimore to send five players back in exchange, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The deal has reportedly been close for over a day and appears to have been finally completed. The package will be headlined by Double-A outfielder Yusniel Diaz and includes Dean Kremer, Zach Pop, Rylan Bannon and Breyvic Valera. The move will see Machado get a large upgrade in lineup to offset a similar downgrade in home park.