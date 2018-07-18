Dodgers' Manny Machado: Trade to Dodgers in place
Machado will be sent to the Dodgers after the team reached a deal with Baltimore to send five players back in exchange, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The deal has reportedly been close for over a day and appears to have been finally completed. The package will be headlined by Double-A outfielder Yusniel Diaz and includes Dean Kremer, Zach Pop, Rylan Bannon and Breyvic Valera. The move will see Machado get a large upgrade in lineup to offset a similar downgrade in home park.
More News
-
Dodgers' Manny Machado: Will play shortstop, third base for new club•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Trade to Dodgers appears imminent•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Likely headed to Dodgers•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Exits early as precaution•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Homers twice Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Manny Machado: Blasts 21st home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...