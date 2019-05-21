Dodgers' Marshall Kasowski: Impressing in Double-A

Kasowski has a 2.76 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP over 16.1 innings for Double-A Tulsa so far this season.

Kasowski led all minor-league relievers in strikeouts with 111 in 64.2 innings last season, and he's off to another strong start this year in Tulsa as he's already fanned 32 batters in just 16.1 innings. His professional career is off to a good start overall, as the 24-year-old righty boasts 2.34 ERA and a 158:60 K:BB through 92.1 innings.