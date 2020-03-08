Play

Kasowski was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Kasowski was removed from the Dodgers spring roster Sunday along with six other players. The 24-year-old is coming off an impressive season with Double-A Tulsa in 2019, he tallied a 2.45 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 29.1 innings in relief.

