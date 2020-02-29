Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Has 'inside track' to roster spot
Beaty is a strong candidate for a major-league bench role due to his ability to play third base, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated a preference for Beaty to begin the season on the big-league roster due to club's need for a left-handed backup third baseman. The interest makes sense given the team's penchant for playing matchups and giving occasional rest to veterans. Beaty spent the majority of his time with the Dodgers last season playing either left field or first base, but he did log eight games at the hot corner.
