Beaty is a serious candidate to make the postseason roster, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Beaty did not begin the season identified as one of the organization's top prospects but has made an impact with his steady bat and versatility in the field. He has compiled a .279/.328/.485 slash line with nine homers and 46 RBI in 250 plate appearances this season while seeing time at first base, third base and in left field. Although manager Dave Roberts has not committed to Beaty's inclusion on the postseason roster, he did acknowledge that the absence of Alex Verdugo (oblique) has opened the door for such a scenario to take place.