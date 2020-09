The Dodgers added Beaty to their 28-man roster Wednesday in advance of their wild-card series with the Brewers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Beaty, catcher Keibert Ruiz and outfielder Terrance Gore will join the Dodgers for the three-game series, taking roster spots that had previously been occupied by relievers Alex Wood and Dylan Floro and second baseman Gavin Lux. During the regular season, Beaty saw action in 21 games and slashed .220/.278/.360 over 54 plate appearances.