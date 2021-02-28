Davidson is "in the mix" to earn a roster spot during the 2021 season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Davidson has worked mainly as a designated hitter over the past three seasons, but he's been throwing in the bullpen early in spring training. The Dodgers have a talented lineup and bullpen heading into the season, but manager Dave Roberts still said that he's in contention for a roster spot if he pitches well during camp.