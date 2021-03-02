Davidson threw a bullpen session recently and believes he'll pitch in a Cactus League game during spring training, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davidson has tossed 6.1 innings as a major leaguer, allowing two earned runs and notching a 3:3 K:BB. He remains a long shot to break camp with the Dodgers, but his ability to pitch gives him a bit of a boost in his quest to make the club. If he does log time on the major-league roster this season, Davidson will likely function primarily as a bench bat, though he could potentially see some mop-up duty on the mound.
