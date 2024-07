The Dodgers added Gage to their 40-man roster Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gage exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract Wednesday, but he'll instead remain with the organization now that he owns a spot on the 40-man. The 31-year-old southpaw will remain in Triple-A, however, where he's posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 19.1 innings this season. J.P. Feyereisen was outrighted to Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.